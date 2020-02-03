Flying Machine bans Kunal Kamra from buying their brand of clothes

Mumbai. Kunal Kamra has been banned by the clothing brand Flying Machine from buying the clothes of their brands.

Kunal was recently visiting a mall to try out some clothing range and he entered the Flying Machine showroom. The manager of the store soon noticed him and asked him to leave. He told Kamra that he has received orders from the top management to restrict him from making any purchase at their stores.

IndiGo, Air India, Spicejet, and GoAir imposed a flying suspension on him for heckling journalist Arnab Goswami on board a Mumbai-Lucknow flight. After that many companies have banned Kunal from using or buying their products. Flying Machine staff had not heard about the flight incident involving Kamra and hence they just thought Kamra is banned from using anything that has flying associated with it.

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Sunday turned up at Mumbai airport to take a flight to an unknown destination on Vistara. But he had to wear clothes from some other brand as he was not given clothes by Flying Machine. Faking News team will soon try to find out the brand of clothes Kunal Kamra was wearing today.

Meanwhile, Kamra had demanded a sum of ₹25 lakh from the apparel brand for the mental pain and losses incurred by him.