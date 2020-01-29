Kingfisher Airlines demands loan to start operation for one day just to ban Kunal Kamra

New Delhi. A British court on Monday ordered the sale of a luxury Force India yacht owned by Vijay Mallya’s son Siddharth. The going has been tough for Mallya’s family as Kingfisher Airlines is already shut since long and there is no hope for its revival.

But in strange news, Mallya has requested the government to give him a loan for just one day to start one flight so that he can ban Kunal Kamra from his airlines.

This type of request is first in history and no one has ever done it. Nirmala Sitharaman led Finance ministry is seriously thinking of finding a way to arrange for the loan.

Comedian Kunal Kamra has been banned from flying with IndiGo Airlines for a period of six months, after a video of him allegedly confronting Republic TV journalist, Arnab Goswami went viral on social media. Air India did the same and Spice jet followed.

Kingfisher will be the fourth airline to do so. Mallya was first thinking of using money from IPL trophy won by RCB to fly his Kingfisher again. But even he knows that RCB will never win a trophy and hence as a last resort he had to request the government for help.