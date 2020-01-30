Passenger was listening to Manjrekar’s commentary in flight, Airline Company bans Manjrekar from flying for 6 months

Mumbai. The Kunal Kamra-IndiGo episode fails to die down. Airline companies are on a banning spree and are looking for every small excuse to put a 6-month flying ban on passengers. Today a person named Sanil Jain was listening to Sanjay Manjrekar’s commentary in the IndiGo flight.

The fellow passengers were so irritated that they complained to the crew members and action was taken against Sanil. Sanil was made to sit in the lavatory. The episode did not end there as the airline company put a ban on Sanjay Manjrekar for 6 months.

The IndiGo management spoke to Faking News and said “Sanjay’s voice was creating panic among the passengers. They were very scared and some even started feeling pain in their ears. We gave first aid to many but with so many passengers complaining it was difficult for us to cater to all. So we have put a flying ban on Sanjay Manjrekar. We also had to take immediate action against Sanil which we now feel was a bit harsh. But we did what we thought was right at the moment.”

The initial episode that is giving rise to such incidents took place on January 28, when stand-up comedian Kamra approached Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami during the flight and made a video of the encounter.