Amitabh removes poor cab driver contestant from KBC hot seat, amid CAB controversy

Mumbai. In a weird turn of events, Amitabh Bachchan who is known for calling poor contestants on KBC and sharing their life stories with great interest, canceled the shoot with a cab driver contestant.

There are rumors that Amitabh is staying away from anything related to CAB. He has not spoken the word CAB or anything related to the topic as media awaits his view on the same. The producers of the show have denied the controversy and said that Amitabh was not feeling well and hence the shoot was canceled.

Faking News reporters reached Amitabh’s residence to know about his reason for the cancellation and he had this to say “Just like OLA Uber is bad for our economy as conveyed by Nirmala Sitharaman, I thought that a cab driver contestant would be inauspicious for the show. And just when the cab driver was about to explain to me the reason for him being a good person or a deserving candidate, Abhishek came to ask for his daily pocket money. I had to keep the phone down as Abhishek did not have a single penny and he was just about to leave to buy bread. So it was just an unwanted turn of events, and nothing was done intentionally.”

There is also news of SRK, Salman, and other big stars using Happydent chewing gum to keep ‘lagaam’ on their ‘zubaan’ and not utter a single word on CAB. The sale of Happydent is on an all-time high as many celebrities have ordered large stocks of it.

Meanwhile, cab drivers in Mumbai have gathered outside Amitabh’s house to protest against his behavior. It will be interesting to see if Amitabh speaks on the CAB driver’s protest.