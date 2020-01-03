Ananya Panday recalls her struggle when she had to walk to the door to collect parcel from delivery boy

Mumbai. Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, both of actors who made their respective Bollywood debuts last year, were recently part of journalist film critic Rajeev Masand’s talk show.

Ananya, daughter of Chunky Panday, contributed to the nepotism debate by saying star-kids don’t always have it “easy” and that she didn’t back out from joining the industry despite knowing she would be drawn into the nepotism debate. She conveyed her struggling days and said that there was a time when she used to walk to the door to collect a parcel from the delivery boy as her maid was on leave.

It was a horrifying experience for her as most of the time the maid would open the door for the delivery boy but Ananya did not back out and stood her ground while collecting her parcel. Ananya told to Faking News that her father has always told us that humility is the best characteristic and one should always be humble.

Ananya joins the long list of star-kids who had some tough times in life. We had already conveyed to you how Suhana Khan had to take a Jaguar for shopping when the BMW was not available at her house.