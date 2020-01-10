After BJP workers give free tickets of Tanhaji and Congress of Chapaak, AAP workers seen distributing tickets of Darbar at Delhi multiplex

Weekend multiplex viewing took a political turn ar ter workers of both Congress and BJP descended on city multiplexes to distribute free tickets.

Apparently, Congress workers were seen distributing tickets of Deepika starrer Chapaak while party workers from BJP were giving free tickets of Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji.

Not to be left behind, AAP workers too joined in and gave free tickets of Rajnikanth starrer Darbar. A group of 30 workers from the party, who were initially mistaken to be die-hard fans of Rajnikanth, were seen giving out tickets of Darbar for free to anyone interested in watching the movie.

“Delhi elections are just a month away. Kejriwalji has announced so many schemes before the elections and it seems like people of Delhi are going to forget all those thanks to the recent protests. We can’t let Congress or BJP take the spotlight away from us. So we decided to jump into the ongoing tussle and since Darbar was the only movie left, we decided to give free tickets,” revealed an AAP party member who was stationed outside a popular multiplex in Delhi.

Sources say that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal may visit the multiplex to watch Darbar and also campaign for upcoming elections.

Multiplex owners said that Friday release day is very important day for them as it sets the tone for weekend footfalls. And all three movies have done good business thanks to the political drama.

Meanwhile, bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor requested political parties to buy and sell tickets for his movie too so that they end up doing good business.

“There should have been such protest during the release of Panipat as well. It would have done very well. I hope political parties are taking note,” he said while speaking to our reporter.