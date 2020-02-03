After Budget proposes levying 'Make in India' duty on Bollywood movies shot abroad, Housefull 5 could be shelved

The fifth installment of the ‘successful’ Housefull franchise could find itself in jeopardy after Budget 2020. The Finance Miniter made this announcement in speech presented on budget day to encourage movie makers to shun overseas locations and scout for locations in India.

While making the announcement in the Parliament, Nirmala Sitharaman said, “A few months back I watched a bollywood movie after someone told me it was Housefull. I thought the theaters are running packed so it must be good. But anyway….after I binge watched the earlier Housefull too, I wondered if the producers couldn’t find a location within the country to shoot the movie. And that is when we came up with the idea to introduce this Duty.”

“The idea is to discourage them from going abroad. And if they do, they will have pay up,” she added.

Bollywood sources say that Housefull 5 could face the impact of the latest proposal in the Budget. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has already hinted that the movie could be shelved. Many movie goers hailed the FM’s decision and called in a step in the right direction.

“The movie had nothing to offer. It was nothing but a vacation video turned into a movie. The same set of actors going abroad and having fun in the name of movie. Good that it is shelved,” remarked a movie goer.

Not everyone was pleased with the announcement though.

Akhri Pasta, a character from the movie who has been associated with the movie since inception, spoke to our reporter and said, “Mama Mia! Yeh kaisa duty. Without the movie, I will be left unemployed. Modiji has made so many foreign trips. Why does he have a problem if I go.”

Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who has been a regular face in the Housefull series, called the latest move by FM as draconian.

“This is not good. We had already planned the success party of the movie. The Housefull franchise was like MNREGA for many actors like me an Bobby Deol. We will join the Shaheen Bagh protesters to express our concern agaisnt this proposal,” he said.