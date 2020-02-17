Bus used in Gully Boy awarded Filmfare Award for the best bus in India

Mumbai: Even though the awards ceremony is over, Filmfare has kept showering awards on Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. After giving every other award to the film, Filmfare has now given a special best bus in India award to the bus in which Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt travel in the film. The special award will be sent to Zoya Akhtar’s home in a truck with the rest of the trophies won by Gully Boy.

Speaking exclusively to Faking News, a Filmfare spokesperson said, “Actually there was a mistake from our end. We were paid for 14 awards for Gully Boy and we managed to give only 13 awards to the film. Since there was a threat of a lawsuit for breach of contract, our team stayed up whole night to come up with an award and we finally realized that we have given an award to everyone in the film except that bus, so we went with that.”

“Fairness in such awards is very important else you lose your reputation very fast, so we had to be fair and deliver 14 awards having promised that number. We will try to make sure no such oversight happens next year and everyone gets their award on the night of the function itself”, he added.

Meanwhile, several fans have complained about the Filmfare Awards this time calling them heavily biased. When asked about that, the Filmfare spokesperson said ,”From next year, we will hold an open auction like IPL to increase the transparency in our process.”