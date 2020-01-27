My dress didn't arrive from the laundry on time so had to drape myself with curtains: Priyanka on her Grammy outfit  

The Grammy’s this year saw many celebs dressed in their finest. But it was Priyanka Chopra who managed to make heads turn with her outfit.

The actress who has always been honest about everything she does, admitted that the dress she wore for the Grammy was actually a curtain.

Speaking to Faking News from Los Angeles she said, “My entire dress set, including inner-wear failed to arrive on time. I couldn’t possibly wear used clothes. I mean this is Grammy and not Manikchand Filmfare. So I just covered myself with the curtain that I found in the hotel room I was staying in. I didn’t realize that the curtain could be such a head turner.”

“Nick couldn’t take his eyes off my dress. He purchased all the curtains from the hotel,” she revealed.

Her outfit drew envious looks from other celebs present at the awards ceremony. Singer Beyonce is said to have inquired about the designer who designed the dress. “She surely has upped the style game with her curtains,” remarked Lady Gaga.

Variety magazine called her outfit ‘Dress of the Year’ while labeling the bollywoood actress a style icon.