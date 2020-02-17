Impressed with her struggle, especially with acting: Filmfare jury justifies giving award to Ananya Panday 

Responding to criticism on social media over charges of nepotism, the Filmfare jury has come out with an official statement. The jury found itself in the line of fire after Ananya Panday was handed Best Debut award at a recently concluded function.

With charges of nepotism, many couldn’t wrap their heads around the fact that a mediocre performance in SOTY2 managed to get an award while clearly overlooking other talented actors.

The criticism however did not seem to have any effect on the jury. “We have acknowledged her struggle, especially with acting. Look at SOTY2, she is struggling to give one decent expression properly. Not to mention her dialogue delivery. It must have been pretty hard for her, yet she managed to get through all that. We appreciate her commitment to the movie. For someone who has just started out in films, this is remarkable,” said a jury member.

The member also pointed out how the awards event itself had evolved and was now on par with Oscars.

“We are no the same Filmfare anymore. We too have evolved. A decade ago, brands like Manikchand used to be our title sponsor. Now it’s Amazon. I would go as far to say that our event is better than Oscars. Aisa koi star kid nahi jisko humne award nahi diya ho. We have made two categories, popular choice and critics choice just for that. So that none of our favorites go home empty handed,” he added.

Meanwhile, an ecstatic Ananya spoke to our reporter and said, “This award should serve as an inspiration to all those star kids who are in two minds over making a career in movies. If I can do it and get an award, so can you.”