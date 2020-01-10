Karan Johar fails to reach 'Hindi Diwas' celebration venue after failing to read address written in Hindi on mail

Mumbai: Bollywood industry is a great source of entertainment for the Hindi speaking audience and it defines the modern trends of the language. Karan Johar who apparently is kind of a leader of the pack failed to reach the venue where he was invited as the chief guest as he was not able to read the address written in Hindi.

Hindi Diwas is an annual day celebrated on January 10. On this day in 1949, Hindi written in Devanagari script became the official language of India under Article 343. Many cities are celebrating the day with great enthusiasm and how can Mumbai be left behind which is the hub of the ‘Hindi Film Industry’.

Karan Johar was called for one of the biggest ‘Hindi Diwas’ celebrations in Mumbai. Even he was excited to be a part of it. But the fact that no one in his office reads or writes Hindi well made it impossible for Karan to reach the venue. The culprit here was the organizer who had printed the address in Hindi. It is a fact that Bollywood makes a movie in Hindi and all writers too are familiar with the language, but when it comes to the stars and big producers, they are found on a sticky wicket when it comes to reading Hindi or writing Hindi.

There are many situations where a star takes so many retakes to deliver a simple dialogue in Hindi. Faking News had covered an incident where an Actress spoke in Hindi even after giving her shot and how it created panic among the shooting staff. Such is the condition of our National language in the industry which uses it the most, namely, BOLLYWOOD.