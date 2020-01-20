Karan Johar in talks with Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston over Kuch Kuch Hota Hai like movie for Hollywood 

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s PDA at the SAG award has not just sparked social media, movie producer Karan Johar too is stoked and is already planning a romantic movie project with the two in the lead.

Souces say that Karan thought the Brad showed clear signs of trying to rekindle his affair with Jennifer. Which had all the ingredients of a romantic bollywood movie. In fact the actor-director was of the opinion that it could very well be the sequel to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

However there are some challenges that Karan needs to address before he can go ahead with casting them. Neither Brad nor Jennifer are star kids.

“But they are A-list Hollywood stars. It’s not everyday that you find Hollywood and Bollywood collaborating on movie projects. Karan is very keen. If not a movie, then even a Koffe with Karan epiode would do,” remarked a source close to Karan.

When questioned that having Brad and Jennifer would be against Karan’s movie making ethics and the constitution of Dharma Productions to have an outsider. The source said, “I am pretty sure we can amend the constitution. We will speak to Amit Shah on how it can be done. But if there is any chance of getting their story on the big screen, then this is it,” he added.

Many SRK fans who were looking forward to his casting in the sequel were left disappointed. Some even trolled Karan on the social media for dumping SRK at a time when his movies were not doing well.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt said that he was looking forward to working with Karan, something he had discussed previosuly when he was in Mumbai last year for the promotion of his movie. Jennifer Aniston did not reply to our email or messages.

“Even if Jennifer is not keen, we can pair Brad with Kajol for the sequel,” said Karan assertively.