LoveAajKal2 gets record advance bookings as people who left job after watching Tamasha have enough free time: Survey

Mumbai. Love Aaj Kal 2 is getting record advance bookings as multiplexes are running out of seats. Faking News survey has found the reason behind this mad rush. The survey found that many people were left jobless after watching Tamasha and they have enough time at hand to watch Love Aaj Kal 2.

Imtiaz Ali yesterday dropped the trailer of the upcoming release, Love Aaj Kal. The sequel, with the same name as original, will present Sara Ali Khan and rumored boyfriend Kartik Aaryan on screen for the first time.

The trailer got a very cold response from the audience with many believing that the new film will ruin the classic. But reporters were left shocked after looking at the advance booking numbers. That is when the Faking News Bollywood team did a survey where we spoke to people who have booked tickets for Love Aaj Kal 2. Most of them said that they were inspired by Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha and had left jobs.

They did not find their real passion and are still jobless. Sanil Srivastava said that he has been watching all Imtiaz Ali movies as he thinks that Imtiaz will also reveal the correct way of finding one’s passion in one of his movies. But that has not happened and Sanil thinks that Love Aaj Kal 2 can be that film.

We will keep track of the first week’s collections also to find out if people are satisfied with the film or not.