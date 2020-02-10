Manoj Tiwari gets special mention at Oscars for saying BJP will win more than 48 seats after Exit Polls

New York. The 92nd Academy Awards capped Hollywood’s award season this year. Once again, the Oscar ceremony went host-less. Parasite won the best movie and Joaquin Phoenix took the best actor trophy home.

But it was a proud moment for Indians as Manoj Tiwari won the special mention for his brilliant acting when he said that BJP will win more than 48 seats after the Exit Polls on Saturday.

Manoj has done some stellar roles in Bhojpuri cinema and his songs have become very popular on social media too. But even he did not expect such a prestigious award. Manoj was too happy and has apologized to the Oscar committee for not being physically present there to receive the award.

The Delhi BJP chief put up a brave face even as exit polls predicted a sweep for the AAP in the assembly polls, voting for which concluded on Saturday evening, claiming his party will win “48 seats” and form a government in the city.

It is not easy to show such confidence after bad results in the Exit Polls. But due credit to Manoj’s acting skills for making it happen and record India’s name in the history books.