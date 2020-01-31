For his mastery in staying expressionless and not reacting at all, Delhi Policeman replaces Arjun Kapoor in his next movie

New Delhi. Delhi Police’s role in the aftermath of the violence at the Jamia campus has been appreciated by Bollywood. And a Delhi Policeman will replace Arjun Kapoor in his next movie.

The name of the policeman is not out in the public yet, but his colleagues say that he has been expressionless for the last 5 years. He has not reacted to murder, robbery, or any other crime. It takes a lot of skills and conviction to do so. Even Arjun Kapoor has acknowledged the fact that people in Delhi Police are more talented than him. Katrina Kaif is scared for her future as lady police of the Delhi police force can easily grab her roles in the future.

A teenager on Thursday pulled out a gun and fired at students protesting against the citizenship law near Jamia Millia University in Delhi, injuring one student. Only after he fired the shot did the police, present in large numbers to keep a check on the protest, react.

Just like the Bollywood movies, Delhi Police also reacted very late, and they justified the voice of them being included in Bollywood as that will be the most organic casting ever.