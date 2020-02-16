Mentally absorbing to find which was my best performance: Ananya talks about struggle after winning debut award for 2 films

Mumbai. The 65th edition of the Filmfare Awards ended on a high note for team Gully Boy. The film swiped the top eleven awards at this year’s Filmfare. Ananya Panday was given the Best Debut (Female) trophy for her film Student Of The Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Who.

Ananya who has talked about her struggles in the past were again at it in the post-award show interview. She spoke of her mental struggle as she was yet to figure out which was her best performance. That’s the demand a Starkid goes through. Winning so many awards at a young age is difficult and Ananya is yet to process the awards in her mind.

She spoke to Faking News and said “ I will have to watch both my films again to understand where did I give my best. I think it was SOTY2 as Karan gave me a lot of comforts and sometimes the movie was shot in my house itself so that I did not have to travel in traffic. That comfort brought the best out of me. But I will do an unbiased analysis of my roles and let you know which one was the best”