Mumbai. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced they will step back as “senior” royals and work to become financially independent.

In a statement, Prince Harry and Meghan also said they plan to split their time between the UK and North America. For Bollywood fans, this may remind them of the movie Waqt- A race against time, in which Akshay and Priyanka did the same thing. Akshay who was the son of a business magnate played by Amitabh decided to leave all the comfort of his house and went away to start a new life. Prince Harry and Meghan seem to be Bollywood fans, just like many other celebrities.

And that is the reason the producer of Waqt, Mr. Vipul Shah has accused the royal couple of copying the idea from his movie. He further added that if at all they want to copy the idea, they should give us credit and royalty.

Akshay was not available to respond, but the government sources say that it is the clout of this government and its positive foreign policies that have made such a famous couple copy Bollywood idea. The royal couple’s decision will soon be highlighted as an example of a strong bond between India and the UK.