Rajdeep Sardesai dances in studio as his exit poll prediction of Sidharth Shukla winning Bigg Boss 13 comes true

New Delhi. A video featuring Rajdeep Sardesai has gone viral on social media. The clip shows the senior journalist dancing inside a television studio after Aam Aadmi Party swept the Delhi polls on Tuesday.

The reason for his celebration was not Aam Aadmi party’s victory, but the fact that his team got the exit polls correct and the number of seats won by the parties was similar to what India Today predicted in the exit polls.

But Rajdeep did not stop at that as he again danced when the Bigg Boss results were announced. Rajdeep and his team of analysts had predicted a victory for Sidharth Shukla and it came true. India Today team of analysts were very free after the Delhi elections as political analysts only focus on elections and have no work throughout the year. Hence they decided to randomly predict the winner of Bigg Boss, they had not even seen one episode of the show.

But just like their Delhi election exit poll, this poll also came out to be true. And Rajdeep jumped and danced with joy after getting the most awaited result in India correct. Rajdeep and his team will now participate in all the predictions that take place in India.