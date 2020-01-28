Siddharth Shukla is in Bigg Boss' house since 3 months with barely a stubble, how come you have a long beard: BJP questions Omar Abdullah 

An unrecognizable bearded pic of Omar Abdullah, which went viral on social media, drew sharp reactions from many in political circles. Leaders from opposition parties expressed shock at the dehumanizing condition in which Omar Abdullah was being kept under house arrest.

Omar has been under house arrest for several months and has practically lost contact with the outside world.

West Bengal CM Mamata Bannerjee said that she almost fainted after seeing the pic and criticized the ruling Govt for the state of affairs in JnK.

“He looked like Tom Hanks from Castaway. What has the Govt done to him. Imagine if he is going through all this, the common man must be living in hell. People will lose faith in democracy if nothing is done immediately,” she said while speaking to reporters.

Congress Party too pointed out that it was shocking to see what scrapping of Article 370 had done in the valley.

The ruling party however called it an overreaction from Omar Abdullah and opposition parties. While speaking to Faking News, senior BJP leader pointed out that Big Boss inmates too are locked inside the house since several months, but they don’t look as grisly as Omar Abdullah. “They are just making a mountain out of a mole hill. Siddharth Shukla is in Bigg Boss’ house since day 1. But there is barely a stubble in his face. Other inmates too look fresh out of a barber shop. If they haven’t grown a beard, how come Omar Abdullah has a long flowing beard. i don’t believe that pic. It could well be photo-shopped,” he said.

A section of BJP leaders are now planning to travel all the way to valley to check if the beard is authentic. “Unless I tug the beard and check it, I don’t think I will be convinced. We are also carrying some grooming tools such as razors and shaving creams for Omar Abdullah,” revealed a BJP leader.