Tax-free Chapaak sees a tepid response in Madhya Pradesh, CM Kamal Nath blames it on overpriced popcorn and samosa sold at multiplex 

Few days earlier CM Kamal Nath had announced that Deepika starrer Chapaak would be made tax-free in the state. Though he did as promised, the announcement failed to draw audience to the theaters.

Speaking on the tepid response from viewers, CM said that while he managed to reduce the price of ticket by making it tax-free, the overpriced popcorn and samosa sold at multiplex were to be blamed.

“I have seen the movie it is very good and the ticket prices have also been slashed. Now the only reason that I can think of is the popcorn and samosa sold at the counters inside the multiplex. Even if you save on tickets, you end up burning a hole in your pocket paying for the eatables. No wonder this scheme has not worked as expected,” he said while speaking to our reporter.

Many moviegoers echoed similar sentiments and said that the CM did not factor in the price of popcorn and samosa while announcing the movie as tax-free.

It did not take much time for BJP for point finger at CM Kamal Nath. “I am not surprised. This is how most of the schemes of Congress party work. They only look good on paper, while the common suffers. He is not Kamal Nath. He is Kamal who failed to do his Math,” said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.