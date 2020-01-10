Uday Chopra reaches JNU to support the protests, arrested for not wearing a mask

Mumbai. Deepika Padukone’s visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday evening caused a firestorm and sharply divided social media. But Deepika’s gesture inspired Uday Chopra to also go to JNU and support the protesting students.

But he committed a big mistake of not wearing a mask and hence was arrested by the police. Actually people did not want to see Uday’s face. I mean all the people. People who are in support of JNU and the ones who are not. They may be divided by ideology but united by Uday Chopra’s face.

The incident sends a strong signal to people like Tusshar Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, and Zayed Khan that they should cover their face every time they go out in public.

Actor Varun Dhawan has backed Deepika Padukone amid calls to boycott her film “Chhapaak” after she visited Jawaharlal Nehru University in solidarity with students protesting against a masked mob attack on Sunday. And Varun Dhawan does have a fan following and hence he can take that risk of going out to JNU without wearing mask.

Very soon the home ministry will come out with a list of people who should wear a mask while going out in public.