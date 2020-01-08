More violence inside Bigg Boss' house than among students in JNU, cops promise to take action

Reacting to news of ‘assault’ inside Bigg Boss’ house a few says back, local cops today remarked that they have taken cognizance of the increasing violence inside the house and punitive action will be taken against the accused.

The aforementioned assault relates to a video which show Siddharth Shukla pinning Shehnaaz Gill to the ground which received widespread condemnation from viewers. The law enforcement authorities have likened these ongoing inside the house to the attacks in JNU and even thought no action has not been taken against the attackers, cops will be filing an FIR against Sidharth Shukla.

“The show is going on since the last 3 months and we have had several cases of fighting, assaults and crime against women. Just a handful of inmates and look at the amount of violence. I think half the crime figures in the country are coming from Bigg Boss. Itna toh CAA protest ke waqt bhi nahi hua,” said a police officer while speaking to our reporter

“The end of the show is nowhere in sight. And we are not going to have anymore of this headache,” he added.

The threat of action by cops did not deter the show producers from adding more instances of violence to jack up the TRP’s.

Producers are now looking at inviting the JNU attackers to Bigg Boss to launch as full scale attack on the inmates.