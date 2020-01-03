Ashok Gehlot to act on Kota deaths, orders arrest of everyone sharing this news on Facebook

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has been under fire these days over the deaths of infants in the state run Hospital in Kota and he has finally decided to do something about it. Mr Gehlot has instructed Rajasthan Police to arrest any person who shares the news of the deaths on their Facebook accounts and this will be implemented with immediate effect.

Critics have called out the poor facilities in the hospital and lack of essential care equipments, but the Chief Minister is likely to focus on those things after taking care of negative Facebook comments.

Speaking to Faking News, a senior official working in CMO on the condition of anonymity said, ”Look, this is a crisis and during a crisis, one must focus on what they are good at. We don’t know how to run an effective hospital but we do know how to arrest people over Facebook comments so we will focus on that. Once we arrest everyone sharing this news, then we may even look at the situation in our hospitals and who knows, maybe will improve them as well if people are lucky.”

Furthermore he added, “We have limited spaces in our jails so obviously we can’t arrest everyone sharing this news so we have called Congress ally Shiv Sena for help. Wherever our Police can’t reach, their caste can reach and give a quick haircut to people. It is all about working with synergy to tackle this Kota crisis.”

We tried to reach Chief Minister Gehlot for his comments but sources told us that he has left for Jharkhand again to attend another party.