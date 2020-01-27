Bhagwant Mann advises Sisodia to send scotch mixed water to address complaints of dirty water

New Delhi: Water supply in Delhi has become a major issue going into the elections on the 8th of February. BJP is raising the issue of poor quality of water that is being supplied, while AAP is highlighting free water for Delhiites as one of its major achievements.

With the attacks from BJP on Water quality increasing, Sangrur MP and senior AAP leader Bhagwant Mann has suggested a solution to counter these attacks. Mr. Mann has asked Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to start sending scotch-mixed water to people’s homes to stop all complaints on the quality of water.

Speaking to the media in Chandigarh, Bhagwant Mann said, “I have conducted an extensive study in thekas across North India and I have noticed that nobody ever complains about the quality of water there. It is mostly due to the presence of alcohol in that water. If we can replicate that model in every Delhi home, then this issue gets totally diluted, no pun intended, and BJP will be out of issues on which to attack AAP Government.”

“Right now people say the water is not fit even for a bath, then people will say this water will only be used for drinking. They will be happier after drinking a glass of water every morning, happy people means more votes for ruling party, BJP won’t stand a chance”, the honorable MP said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari ahs said that AAP is giving mixed Scotch to people but if BJP comes to power, people will get free pure Scotch in their houses.