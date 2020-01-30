BJP leadership not happy with Anurag Thakur's Goli maaro slogan, asks him to focus on abusing Kejriwal

It’s not just the EC which has taken objection to Union Minister Anurag Thakur’s slogan ‘Goli Maaro’ with reference to protests at Shaheen Bagh, top leadership of the BJP too is not happy.

This is not the first instance of campaigners taking the stage to make inflammatory speeches. Earlier too a BJP MP had previously called for shooting like dogs for those who destroyed public property during anti-CAA protests.

Senior leadership of the ruling party has now asked all star campaigner to refrain from making such inflammatory comments and focus on abusing Kejriwal.

“Kejriwal has given us enough material that we can keep abusing him for the next 4 elections. There’s unfulfilled promises, U-turn, dirty drinking water, dilapidated school building and many such things. There is no need to look anywhere else,” said a BJP leader who didn’t wish to be named.

Opposition parties too criticized the Union Minister for his inflammatory comments and desperation to rile up the crowd. Owaisi, accepted the challenge for a shooting contest. “Time and place? Your best shooter vs my best shooter,” he tweeted while responding.

While speaking at a campaign rally, Rahul Gandhi called the comments despicable and asked Anurag Thakur to represent the country in Olympics shooting event, if he was so good at shooting.

“Goli maarneka ka itna hi shauq hai toh Olympics me jao. Pakka medal milega aur bharat ka naam sirf hindustan me hi nahi saare desh me raushan hoga,” he said while speaking to Congress supporters at a rally in Delhi.