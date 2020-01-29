BJP promises closure of Pakistan's High Commission in Delhi if elected to power

New Delhi: The elections for Delhi state assembly are just 10 days away and the heat is increasing rapidly ahead of the polling date. While AAP has decided to use Physics in their campaign, Congress leaders have decided to stay at home during the campaign, whereas BJP has decided to use Pakistan in their campaign.

With Pakistan being mentioned at the rate of one per sentence, Delhi voters are getting confused whether BJP wants them to come to the voting booth or go to the border to fight Pakistan Army.

Having made this election an India-Pakistan affair, and promising to weed out all Pakistan agents in India, BJP has gone a step further and promised closure of Pakistan High Commission in Delhi if they are elected to power. Located in Chankyapuri, the Pakistan High Commission has become the latest target of this high octane campaign.

Speaking to the media at a press conference squeezed in between his 32 TV appearances of the day, Mr. Sambit Patra said, “We can not tolerate Pakistan flag fluttering proudly inside our territory, and definitely not in the Capital Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal has protected them till now but when BJP comes to power, we will close down this office, send all Pakistanis back, and raze the building to the ground. In its place, we will erect a wonderful statue of a leader we will decide later.”

When someone mentioned that BJP can do so even now being in power in the Center, Mr. Patra said, “We want to do so but the bulldozer is stuck in traffic due to Shaheen bagh protest. Once we win Delhi, we will clear out Shaheen Bagh protests, our bulldozer will finally reach Chanakyapuri and we will raze the structure.”

Meanwhile, Imran Khan has advocated for “One Nation, One Election” for India, saying that he can’t keep his Armed Forces on alert throughout the year with one election happening after another.