BMC starts preparations for Winter Sports as minimum temp reaches 25 degrees Celsius in Mumbai

Mumbai. After two days of high temperature, the city and suburbs witnessed cooler conditions on Monday. The minimum temperature at Colaba was 2 degrees Celsius above normal at 21 degrees Celsius while Santacruz recorded 18.2 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degree Celsius above normal. Mumbai residents are demanding winter sports for their families as going to Kashmir or Delhi is too time-consuming for them and also they believe that winters like these will never again be experienced in Mumbai.

BMC has started preparations for winter sports. Snow is being collected from Kashmir and also manufactured in some factories around Mumbai which will then be laid in different tourism spots like the Gateway, Bandra Fort and Marine Drive. Consultation is being taken from European countries to give Mumbaikars a feel like Europe where they can enjoy the chilling winters in full ‘josh’.

Night outs in tents with a wood fire burning in the middle of tents are also being considered by BMC as part of winter tourism. Karan Johar and Adi Chopra who have an experience of shooting films abroad will now be using the Mumbai weather to cut cost as they start shooting here in the city for the next few days.

BMC is also inviting Hollywood producers to shoot some part of their movies here which would add revenue to the BMC coffers which in turn will be again put in use for the winter sports activities.