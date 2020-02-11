Congress workers seen distributing face-mask at party office, say 'nothing to do with virus outbreak, just hiding our faces after election results' 

The results of Delhi election are out and amidst the tense battle between AAP and BJP, the grand old Congress party provided some relief by scoring a Zero and evoking laughs amongst people of Delhi.

After being left red-faced due to its poll tally, many Congress workers were seen distributing face-masks at the party office. Around 100 masks were ordered and distributed to party workers. “We immediately covered our faces with the masks to save ourselves from the embarrassment. And it has nothing to do with the virus outbreak. Our senior leadership had asked us to remain incognito yesterday itself after exit poll numbers were released

Insiders reveal that some party workers wore burqa and joined Shaheen Bagh protesters to escape the media. “I have been sitting here since morning wearing a burqa. Luckily no one has questioned me yet. After the disastrous performance of our party, I don’t think I can go home for a few days. Luckily they serve good Biryani here. So staying here for a week shouldn’t be a problem,” revealed a Senior Congress leader under condition of anonymity.

Sources say that Rahul Gandhi’s name has also been proposed for Guinness Book for losing 27 elections. However Congress Party was not ready to accept that Rahul Gandhi was responsible to its poll debacle.

“He is not responsible. The people of Delhi have failed to interpret his message. He said give Danda to BJP, but the people gave an Anda to Congress. But that too is not bad. Our country gave the world Zero and today we have given that Zero to the people of Delhi. So it is actually a proud moment for us,” said Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala at a press conference.