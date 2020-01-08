Deepika Padukone's PR agency sending her to Baghdad to promote her film

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone’s latest film Chhapaak is ready for release this Friday and the actor/producer is busy promoting this film everywhere. From Tik-Tok to JNU, every platform has been covered by her agency to promote this film. Now, they have decided to go international and promote this film in Baghdad as well.

As per sources, Deepika Padukone’s PR agency has booked a military plane to take her to the Iraqi capital after normal flights were suspended amidst latest tensions. It is still not clear whether she will stand with Iranians or Americans during her time in Baghdad but just like the rest of the world, she will definitely not be standing with the Iraqis.

Speaking to Faking News on the condition of anonymity, an employee of her PR agency said, “Well,we have covered all the platforms in India and there are still a couple of days left to the release so we decided to go global. Bollywood films have a huge audience in the Middle-East so we decided to target that market. Baghadad is the place the entire world is watching right now because of some sort of fighting, so we obviously decided that as the venue for the promotion of the film.”

“We will be flying to Baghdad tomorrow, will spend 10 minutes there, just like the JNU tour, will not say anything, and then return. Rest will be taken care of by the media and the angry American and Iranian trolls. They will make sure her name trends worldwide on every platform over the next week and the film will get a ton of free promotion. This is a tried, trusted and winning strategy”, he added.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan were planning to have a sword fight for real to try and promote their film which is getting ignored thanks to the 10 minutes visit to JNU by Deepika.