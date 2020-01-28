Kaise Kaison Ko Diya Hai...Aise Waison Ko Diya Hai, says Raj Thackeray on Adnan Sami's Padma award 

The Center’s decision to bestow Padma Shri to Adnan Sami has not gone well with the MNS Chief. While reacting to the news of the singer getting the honor, Raj used lines from Adnan’s popular song ‘Lift Karade’ to express his displeasure.

While speaking to assembled media-persons, he said, “How can the Center even think of giving it Sami. He is clearly undeserving. Kaise Kaison Ko Diya Hai….Aise Waison ko Diya Hai. Padma awards are being handed out like biscuits. If the Govt is short of names. I will give them a list.”

Sources say that Raj has already prepared a list of names who he feels are more deserving that Adnan. Thackeray also made clear his intention of a protest against various issues against the Govt. “The protest is against the Padma awards which are now looking like Manickchand Filmfare. That is not all. Our protest will cover everything from unemployment and price rise to CAA,” he said while speaking to our reporter.

Bollywood director Karan Johar too was on Raj’s radar. The MNS Chief questioned the Center’s rationale for giving Karan a high coveted honor like Padma Shri.

“Award for someone who has made SOTY2. Not to mention his KWK episode with Hardik Pandya. My party will oppose this as well,” he remarked.