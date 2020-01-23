After malls and multiplex, Aditya Thackeray considers proposal for 24x7 pani-puri stalls 

From 27th January this year, select malls and multiplexes will be open 24×7 in the city. Closely following this announcement Aditya Thackeray is now seriously considering a proposal to have all-night pani puri stalls. If things go as per plan, the proposal could come into effect from 14th February this year.

Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray wants the people in the unorganized service sector to have better incomes. Apart from creating jobs, Aditya’s latest move is targeted at working women in the city. “This is a gift from our party to the hard working women in the city. I know many women like eating pani puri. But given their busy schedules, they hardly get any time. But not anymore. They can gorge on these snacks anytime of the day,” he said while speaking to the media.

A few women that our reporter spoke to welcomed the move and called it path-breaking. “This is probably the first time a minister has done something worthwhile. Had Shiv Sena hinted at this proposal before Maharashtra elections, they wouldn’t have to haggle so much with the BJP for Govt formation,” said Rashmi Singhania, a mumbai based housewife.

“Cravings toh kabhi bhi aa sakte hai na. What do we do when feel like eating pani puri at 1 am in the night,” she questioned.

Food delivery apps such as Zomato and Swiggy too have given a thumbs up. “We are ready to home deliver pani puri even if it is ordered late in the night. The extra manpower for the job is already in place,” revealed a Zomato insider.

Just a few months back, Delhi CM too announced ‘free pani-puri for women in the state’ in a move to score points just before assembly elections.

The proposal will be tabled before the cabinet next week and is expected to be passed without opposition.