Meghan Markle denies being in touch with Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms for a web series on the Royal family

Just a week after her shocking revelation to become financially independent, Meghan Markle has been flooded with TV studios with offers for a show inspired by the royal family.

There were also rumors that Soap Queen of India – Ekta Kapoor too approached Meghan for a saas bahu like serial about the British royals.

Sources from Balaji telefilms revealed that Ekta was keen on getting the current situation inside of Buckingham Palace as a web-series for Alt-Balaji.

“What happened last week had all the ingredients of a typical Ekta Kapoor serial. A commoner becomes part of the royal family. But she doesn’t get along well with her in-laws, wants her own space, financial freedom and now the family is on the verge of splitting. This is guaranteed viewership for our web property,”

While speaking to Faking News from her new home in Canada, Meghan denied having any knowledge of aforementioned project. “I am still coming to terms with our decision and its after effects. True that I have received many offers and bit too early to respond to any of them,” she said.

Though Meghan revealed that she and Harry were regular viewers of Hindi TV serials. “I do know about Ekta. I used to watch Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi when it aired. Harry is a fan too. In fact we used to discuss the serial a lot during our courtship. Maybe in future we might think about it,” she remarked.

Harry-Meghan are not the only coupe that big media houses and streaming platforms are looking at for creating content.

Sources say that Nick-Priyanka have inked a deal with Netflix to turn their wedding video into a web series.