Nirmala Sitharaman asks Amit Shah to bring in a new bill after every quarter

New Delhi: While the country is witnessing several protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that have heightened tensions in several parts of the country, one person is very relieved thanks to these protests, Finance Minister Ms Nirmala Sitharaman.

With the bill being introduced and passed in Parliament shortly after the Q2 results showing the GDP growth rate below 5%, the attention has shifted totally from the economy to the CAA and the proposed NRC.

While The honorable Finance Minister was bracing for severe criticism over the drop in growth rate, the nation focused on CAA and anti-CAA protests started, followed shortly by pro-CAA rallies.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a senior Finance Ministry official said, “We were preparing presentations and explanations to show that a growth rate of 4.8% is excellent for a country like India but suddenly they were not needed at all. Nobody cares about economy or the jobs or even those bloody Onion prices now. It is great to have so much free time during this festive period.”

“Finance Minister herself called Mr. Amit Shah and thanked him for introducing Citizenship Amendment Bill at the right time for us. She has requested him to bring in these contentious bills every quarter so that we can continue to breathe easy. Now Q2 results have been forgotten and for Q3, we will claim the protests hurt the economy and that is why there is a drop so we are set till the next year now”, he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has supported this request from Ms. Sitharaman with Imran Khan saying India should bring in internal distractions instead of bombing Pakistan each time the GDP growth figures fall.