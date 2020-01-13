After opposition parties skip anti-CAA meet, Rahul Gandhi ends up eating most of the samosa and gulab jamun ordered for the event, suffers indigestion

It was not the start to the week that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would have hoped for. A meeting of opposition leaders called by Congress party ended up being a no show after most leaders skipped the event.

However Rahul ended up bearing the consequences of the failed meeting which left him with stomach discomfort. After AAP and TMC failed to show up and Shiv Sena as usual still undecided, a huge chunk of the snacks ordered ended up being eaten by Rahul Gandhi.

A Congress insider spoke to our reporter on the condition of anonymity and said, “They had ordered snacks and eatables expecting all the opposition leaders to attend, but none showed up. Samosa, jalebi, gulab jamun and so on were spread on the table. Rahulji did not want the snacks to go waste so he ate all of them.”

“Thoda jyada kha liya samosa. Isliye gas aur acidity ho gayi hai,” he added.

Senior Congress leaders were seen rushing to Rahul’s help with bottles of antacid and pudin hara. In a statement issued to the media, the party said that Rahulji was suffering from mild discomfort that would get better later in the day and even clarified that it had nothing to do with the anti-CAA meet.

Rahul was to attend a Lohri celebration later in the day, but that too is most likely to be cancelled given his condition.

Senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari reached out to Rahul Gandhi, inquired about his health and even offered to help in future. “Ek phone guma dete toh mai aa jaata. Samose khatam karna koi problem nahi hai,” he said.