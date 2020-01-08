There should be protests before release of my movie as well, never get a chance to promote my movie and increase their chances of box-office success: Arjun Kapoor 

While most Bollywood actors have kept themselves away from the ongoing protests in the capital. Following Deepika Padukone, another actor today expressed his opinion on the issue.

Arjun Kapoor said that thought he supported the idea of ‘freedom to protest’, the was not particularly happy with the protesters. He lamented at the fact that protests never happen before the release of his movies, denying him a chance of promoting them.

“Such kind of protests don’t happen when my movies are released. Even during Panipat’s release there were some muted reaction to inaccurate historical depictions int he movie. And then the protests fizzled out just like the movie. Ye kya ho raha hai, tum logon ka timing kharab hai. Please ensure that there are protests before my future release. Even if I don’t know much about the issue, I will surely join the protesters,” he said while speaking to our reporter.

When questioned about his views on the CAA and JNU protests, Arjun said that he had no views on the ongoing protest and it was perfectly OK to not be either left or right-winged.

“I am okay with sitting on the fence and not having anything to say. I can’t move beyond CAA, NRC, NPR and NCR confusion, and you want me to express my views on it. First let me get their full forms correctly. Besides, I don’t have any movie releasing in the near future which I can promote. What is the point in sitting there with the protesters and braving the winter,” he added.