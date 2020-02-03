As punishment for poor performance, Shivam Dube to be sent to Shaheen Bagh carrying Zee News Mic

Auckland: India completed 5-0 sweep in the T20 series against New Zealand yesterday but the victory didn’t always look comfortable.

For a while, it looked like New Zealand have secured the match in their favour, particularly after a Shivam Dube over in which he conceded 34 runs.

Poor bowling from the allrounder really upset the Indian management, particularly the coach Ravi Shastri who has decided to punish the player for his poor performance.

The Indian coach has decided that upon their return to India, Dube will be sent to Shaheen Bagh in Delhi with a Zee News Mic in his hand. While Captain Kohli wasn’t too keen on sending Dube for another bashing, reports say that the Coach overruled his captain’s objections saying it is either that or restrict RCB players to 3 in the starting line-up.

Speaking to media before his evening bar-hopping, Mr. Shastri said, “You are taking it wrong by calling it a punishment, this will be a character building exercise. He couldn’t cope against New Zealand because such an aggressive attack was new to him. He needs to gain experience of facing a hostile attack to build character and temperament required for such situations. What better place for that than Shaheen Bagh as a Zee News guy?”

“He just has to carry a mic in his hand and go there, doesn’t even have to say anything. What he faces next will stand him in good stead for his future career. He will also get used to the sledging expected in Australia during the World Cup, his fitness will also get checked when he will eventually need to run from there, no Yo-Yo test needed”, the Indian Coach added.

Meanwhile, in related Cricketing news, Rishabh Pant has said that he has understood why Sanju Samson replaced him, and that he will try to get out in single digits more often to get back into the side.