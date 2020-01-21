Rishabh Pant once again starts preparing for Competitive Exams after KL Rahul finds support as wicket-keeper

The new year hasn’t been kind to Rishabh Pant. After suffering a concussing in the match against Australia, which resulted in him missing in action from the next match the cricketer is now finding himself at the crossroad of career choices.

After KL Rahul found support as a wicket-keeper, while also contributing as a batsman, Pant could be staring at an uncertain future in the cricket team.

Sources say that Rishabh is now considering competitive exams as career option just in case he is left out from the playing 11 given that KL Rahul has managed to impress everyone with his skills behind the stumps.

“Cricketers have a short shelf life. You need to be performing constantly to be in contention. Rishabh’s performance hasn’t been up to the mark lately. And with this injury, things will be increasingly difficult for him once he recovers. KL Rahul performed both the bat as well as the gloves. Maybe he is the Dhoni replacement we all have been looking for,” remarked a well known sports commentator.

Apparently, study material related to Bank PO exams was found by some team mates in Rishabh’s cricket kit, which sparked rumors of a change in career plans. The news was welcomed by many on social media, who felt that there were other better players who be a better fit.

The cricketer has been at the receiving end of lot of criticism on social media as well as the latest political happening in the country. After the new citizenship Amendment Act came into effect, fan even asked Sanju Samson to hide Rishabh’s documents so that he is deported from the country and does not find a place in the team.