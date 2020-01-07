Sanjay Raut clarifies on Free Kashmir poster, says it meant 'Free Chhota Kashmir' in Aarey from encroachments

Responding to scathing attacks by Devendra Fadnavis over Free Kashmir poster observed during the protests at Gateway, Sanjay Raut said that he issue was unnecessarily being blown out of proportion. With many calling the poster anti-national, putting the Sena in a tight spot after it received condemnation forcing it to issue a clarification.

The Saamna Editor today clarified that the Sena’s stand on Kashmir has been unflinching and that Kashmir was and will always be part of India. He also added that by ‘Free Kashmir’, his party’s message was to free up Chhota Kashmir in Aarey from all the illegal encroachments.

Mr. Raut also took a jibe at opposition leaders for giving the entire debate an anti-national twist.

“Hamare mananiya Aadityaji, jinhone Environment ka portfolio sambhala hai, woh chahate the ki Aarey me kisi bhi tarah ka construction ya encroachment na ho. Aadityaji has done a lot for Aarey which started from opposing the car shed and will continue doing so,” he said while speaking to our reporter.

Responding to allegations of promoting anti-national activities in the guise of protest and the Govt’s endorsement of such acts, Sanjay Raut remarked, “Arre poster pe space thoda kam tha isliye Free Kaashmir likh diya. But the underlying meaning remains the same.”

The Sena also issued a warning to encroachers in Chhota Kashmir, asking them to stop all illegal constructions or the Sena will respond in its unique style by giving everyone a head shave