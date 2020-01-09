She used to watch a lot of Ekta Kapoor's Saas-Bahu serials, reveals Queen Elizabeth after Harry-Meghan decide to step back as royals

The news of Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back as royals has shocked the world and even as people are speculating over the possible reason, revelations have already started trickling in from the Buckingham Palace.

Apparently, the couple wanted ‘financial independence’, which some deem as a convenient excuse to hide the growing differences between Queen Elizabeth and Meghan. Though internal matters of the royals are tightly guarded from the paps, a source close to the Queen revealed her highness confiding that Meghan was addicted to Ekta Kapoor’s Saas Bahu drama.

“Meghan is Yoga fanatic and is in love with Indian culture. She follows most of the festivals and totally wired to hindi serials. Last year she also observed Karva-Chauth for Prince Harry. In fact some of the depictions in the serials are now mimicking her own life. She didn’t really get along well with her Saas, Queen Elizabeth. So now the couple have decided to move on and live independently,” revealed a source close to the Queen.

It is also possible that her decision to move out is in a way influenced by the events in the serials. “She was acting strange from quite some time. She distanced herself from Kate as well and behavior with all of us has been strange for quite some time,” the source added.

The decision of Harry and Meghan to ‘move on’ has not gone well with Prince Charles. Sources say that Charles was seen watching the bollywood movie Baghban yesterday, not entirely sure if it is influenced in anyway to the happenings at the Buckingham Palace.