Panelist receives phone call during debate, Anchor picks up the phone and talks for 30 minutes

Mumbai. Nowadays news channels are only about negative news, debates where you can see ill-informed participants shouting and blaming each other on the top of their voices. Anchors are answering for everyone.

Anchors are asking questions. Anchors are concluding the debates. In one such incident the anchor himself picked up the phone of his panellist and started answering the call.

Famous news anchor Arvan Comeswami was conducting a news debate on the important topic of CAA Vs the Nation. The panellists were not able to utter a word for 30 minutes as Arvan went on and on and on regarding the topic. This is when one of the panelist’s phone rang and Arvan was the first one to pick up the phone.

He spoke on the phone for 30 mins. Arvan spoke ver loudly and forgot that he was live on camera. The panellist kept on asking him to return his phone as the call could have been an urgent one from his family or friends, but Arvan did not listen a word and he also concluded the phone call by giving his point of views to the person who was on the other end of the phone.