Sudhir Chaudhary sees Delhi person buying Cholesterol-free oil, accuses Delhi of following a freebie culture

New Delhi. The Zee News anchor, Sudhir Chaudhary, made a shocking statement during a television program on Tuesday, saying that Delhi would have voted for Imran Khan and his Tehreek-e-Insaf party had the Pakistan PM they promised them freebies. It did not end there as he embarrassed the Delhi voters again when he saw a person in Delhi buying Cholesterol-free oil.

Jagdish Jain, a Delhi resident was buying his daily groceries from a supermarket in Delhi when Sudhir came next to him. Jagdish was at the billing counter and put the Cholesterol-free oil on the table for billing. Suddenly he realized that Sudhir shouted at him and other Delhites of favoring the free culture.

Sudhir said that people should buy oil that contains Cholesterol as that will help abolish the freebie culture and give a good government to the state. Sudhir has not come to terms with the fact that the Delhi voters have selected a majority government. In fact, Sudhir refused to take the mandatory free dhaniya and pudina from his grocery seller as he is totally against the freebie culture.

Sudhir paid twice the money for the dhaniya and pudina and showed the people in Delhi that one should learn to pay for what they use.