Reacting to criticism over Gully Boy being awarded the best film, the prestigious awards jury now having a re-think over their choice. Sources say that the relentless trolling on social media has forced the organizers to take back the award from Gully Boy and give it to the hindi-dubbed version of Parasite.

The dubbed movie called Parjeevee is now the official winner of the Best Film award.

While addressing a press conference, a member from the Filmfare organizing committee said, “Maybe our jury was not competent enough to come up with a winner. So the best possible way out of this was to trust the Oscar jury. They gave it to Parasite, so too have given it to the hindi version of the movie. Now there should be not accusations of favoritism or that the these are paid awards.”

Parasite is now the only movie to have received both Filmfare and Oscar. Speaking to Faking News from South Korea, Parasite’s Bong Joon- ho said, “This means a lot to me. Anybody can get an Oscar, but Filmfare is special because it is given only to star kids and jury favorites. Parasite is not even in the native language. Who knows, my next project could be a bollywood movie.”

It was not just Gully Boy that was at receiving end, Ananya Panday who managed to grab the award for best debut got her share of brickbats too. Insiders say that Ananya’s award too could be taken back. But there has been no official confirmation on this yet.