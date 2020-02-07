BJP alleges Manmohan Singh also quoted Faking News many times by using the blank spaces from the stories

New Delhi. After it was proved that PM Modi did use a Faking News story as part of his Lok Sabha speech targeting Omar Abdullah, now the BJP has alleged that even Manmohan Singh used the black spaces from may Faking News stories in the past.

Manmohan Singh was known for speaking very less and that has become a weapon for the BJP leaders who now want to defend the PM at any cost.

During his address, Modi attributed the following quote to former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah: “The abrogation of Article 370 will bring a massive earthquake that it will divide Kashmir from India.” This was covered by many news channels and we are yet to hear from the BJP leaders or the PM himself.

BJP leader Ravi Shankar spoke to the Faking News team and said “ Manmohan Singh used all the blank spaces from Faking News stories. I have personally verified them all. It is such a shame. A former leader and Former PM using Faking News stories. He should have at least done a fact check before staying silent.”

Our team has reached Manhoman Singh’s house and we will try to ask him if he really quoted us while being silent.