Congress alleges EVM hacking in Delhi, says we predicted 2% vote share and got 4.2%

New Delhi. Congress’ performance in the Delhi Assembly elections touched a record low with the party bagging less than 5 percent votes and 63 of its candidates losing their deposits. But Congress leaders have alleged that the EVMs were hacked.

According to what the senior party leaders told to Faking News, Congress had calculated that they would get a 2% vote share in the Delhi Elections but they got 4.2%. This was way above their prediction and it holds the EC accountable for not being able to protect the EVMs.

Congress leaders Chidambaram, Surjewala, and Jairam Ramesh held a meeting of workers to assure them that their hard work in arriving upon the vote percentage numbers will not go in vain as the EC will have to answer why it is biased against the Congress. Rahul Gandhi even told that he expected ‘Pichhatis’ percentage vote share and was surprised that his party got 4.2%.

Priyanka Gandhi was of the view that the party will have to struggle hard and make the EC believe that democracy is in danger in the country and something must be done as soon as possible. We are yet to hear from the EC and will convey to you the latest as and when we get some relevant inputs.