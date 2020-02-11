With Manish Sisodia trailing, Ajit Pawar agrees to take oath as Deputy CM in Delhi

New Delhi. Manish Sisodia has been the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi since February 2015. Even as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) surged ahead in the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is facing a tough fight from Ravi Negi of the BJP for the Patparganj seat.

But Ajit Pawar has come to the rescue as he is ready to take oath as the deputy CM. Ajit dada is so humble that any state that wants a deputy CM can be in touch with him and he will oblige.

Sanjay Raut, the Shiv Sena leader has also reached the house of Sharad Pawar for the discussions on government formation in Delhi. Raut also declared that the next CM of Delhi will be from Shiv Sena. Kejriwal was not available to comment on Ajit Dada’s proposal, but party workers say that he is confident that Manish will win his seat.

Ajit Pawar was seen practicing his deputy CM oath as he will be ready to take oath for the third time in the last 3 months. Manish has been in touch with Ajit and told him that if he wins his seat he will personally learn the oath speech from him.