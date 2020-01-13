Manoj Tiwari announces he will ban his own songs if elected; exit poll gives 70 seats to BJP

New Delhi. The Delhi Assembly election is just a few weeks away and the main contenders — the AAP, BJP, and Congress — are busy vetting their prospective candidates and expected to start naming their candidates later this week. Manoj Tiwari has pulled out the best trick by announcing that he will ban his own songs if elected to power.

Faking News conducted the exit polls just after this announcement and we are sure that BJP will win 70 seats in Delhi. And the margin will be a historic one. It will be a record that will be tough to beat anywhere in the world. We predict a vote share of 80% to the BJP. The rest 20% may be non-voters, at least they say that they can be Manoj Tiwari fans who don’t want people to know about it. Manoj Tiwari has given many cringe-worthy songs in Bhojpuri cinema.

And people in Delhi were scared that if he comes to power, they will have to listen to his songs at all his rallies and even on the radio. But Manoj Tiwari after a discussion with is social media team has taken this bold step which will benefit his party in the long term.