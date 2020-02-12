Manoj Tiwari kept asking for votes for Bigg Boss contestants: BJP's internal report

New Delhi: Delhi election results are out and once again, Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi party has romped home to a victory with almost 90% of the seats. While AAP is busy celebrating its victory, BJP has been on a fact finding mission to identify the problems with their campaign. Now a leaked internal report has shown that one of the major contributing factors to their defeat was the fact that Delhi BJP Chief, Manoj Tiwari, forgot to ask people to vote for BJP candidates in the elections.

While Mr. Tiwari did travel extensively all across Delhi, going to every assembly segment multiple times, but instead of asking for votes for BJP candidates, he kept asking people to vote for Siddharth Shukla or Asim Riaz, the report states. The Delhi BJP Chief wanted to see these 2 as the final two contestants on the show and left no store upturned in his quest to make sure it happens.

Speaking to Faking News, a BJP insider said ,”There is something about Bigg Boss that whoever comes out of that house, never truly leaves the house. Look at KRK, still living inside that house in his mind, or our Tiwari Ji, same thing. He has been keenly following the campaign of Bigg Boss contestants for 4 months now and during our campaign, he used the opportunity to canvass for these people. He kept asking for votes for them while our candidates kept waiting for their turn.”

“We tried to talk him out of it for a while but he kept insisting that this is a winning strategy. He said that by asking for votes for Shukla and Asim showed that he is truly secular and doesn’t discriminate on the basis of religion. The result was that while Bigg Boss candidates are getting millions of votes every week, our candidates could only get a few thousand each”, he added.

Meanwhile, there have been rumours that Manoj Tiwari is planning to replace Salman Khan as the host of Bigg Boss after he is inevitably fired from Delhi BJP.