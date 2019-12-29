People who did not understand Mulayam Singh’s language start supporting CAA after his anti-CAA speech

Lucknow. Alleging that the BJP government was afraid of Hindu-Muslim unity, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday sought to know when a probe into “police brutality” during a widespread protest in the state against Citizenship Amendment Act will be ordered. His father Mulayam Singh Yadav also spoke against the CAA and called for a nationwide protest for the bill.

The only problem though was that people at the rally did not understand what Mulayam said, as is the case with most of his speeches. Even Akhilesh also did not get a single word and thought that his father is actually speaking in favor of the CAA. As the speech went on, more and more people left the rally and started supporting CAA. The number of people on the UP streets who are supporting CAA has increased drastically after Mulayam’s speech.

The opposition is very worried and has asked people like Mulayam Singh and Sharad Pawar to not speak anything on the CAA as it may have a negative influence on the anti-CAA campaign.

Akhilesh has asked his team to type the whole speech of Mulayam Singh and publish in newspapers for people to know what Mulayam actually spoke. But the big question mark is whether Akhilesh’s team has understood what Mulayam spoke?