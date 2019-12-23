Salon industry in big loss after Shiv Sena men start shaving people’s head for making jokes on Uddhav

Mumbai. The economy is already in the doldrums and the salon industry is the latest to witness a sharp slowdown. All thanks to the Shiv Sena workers who have taken the task of shaving people’s heads in their own hands.

A man from Wadala in Mumbai was thrashed and his head shaved by some Shiv Sena workers for allegedly making a derogatory comment against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Facebook. The incident happened in Shanti Nagar area of Wadala East on Friday.

Shiv Sena workers have identified more such people and their heads will be shaved in the next couple of days. The number of orders in increasing and people who want a free head shave are just making a derogatory or an objectionable post on Uddhav Thackeray. There were many areas in Mumbai where the saloons remained closed.

People are demanding the Shiv Sena workers should also offer head massage, hair-cutting, face shave, and other services so that they don’t have to visit the salon and pay heavily. The salon industry is under severe pressure and would expect Nirmala Sitharaman to declare a safety package to rescue the industry. Ravi Shankar Prasad meanwhile has said that if people are saving money on salon that means they will spend that money somewhere else and hence economy will be benefited.