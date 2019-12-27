Arnab calls 15 panelists to debate on ‘Why news channels are focusing more on panelist’s opinion rather than real news?’

Mumbai. Arnab Goswami is the poster boy of Indian Journalism and he has worked hard to achieve the status. But sometimes he goes too far. He comes into the studio with a view – his own personal view, which he projects onto and shapes the tone of the show does not behoove the debate format he presides over.

So often is he heard criticizing some of the panelists for their views on a particular topic – saying that they “should be ashamed for their views” and “it is because of people like you that……”.

But his latest debate was the best of the lot. He was debating on the topic ‘Why news channels are focusing more on panelist’s opinion rather than real news?’ and had called 15 panelists to speak on the topic. Irony died after listening to these 15 panelists.

The starting points were given by Arnab, the debate was conducted by Arnab, the narrative and the counter narrative were provided by Arnab and the debate was concluded by Arnab. The 15 panelists though helped Arnab to obtain an unique record of being able to keep 15 people quiet at the same time while he spoke for major part of the show.